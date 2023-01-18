Cousin suspected in Zion Foster disappearance freed from prison after 10 months

(WXYZ) — After 10 months behind bars, the main suspect in the disappearance of 17-year-old Zion Foster has been released from prison

“I mean, imagine my disbelief, and it’s, it’s absurd and we’re just supposed to be okay with it," Ciera Milton the mother of Zion Foster said.

24-year-old Jaylin Brazier was sentenced to a 23-month minimum sentence. He was charged with lying to police in connection to the disappearance of his cousin. He later confessed that the two got high and he panicked after claiming Foster suddenly stopped breathing. He said he then threw her in a dumpster prompting a months-long search by DPD at a Macomb County dump site. Her body never recovered and Brazier was never charged in her death.

“It kind of makes you lose faith in the system. People already have a hard time believing that they matter,” Milton said.

Attorney Todd Perkins says without significant charges Brazier is eligible for special alternative incarceration otherwise known as Bootcamp. A judge approved Brazier's admission in September, but his freedom could be short-lived.

“Our detectives are constitutionally doing everything they can to talk to him, investigate him, visit him to make sure we get what we need to charge that case the way it needs to be charged,” Detroit Police Chief James White said.

But until that day, Milton says she has to live with the reality that her daughter is dead and that the person she believes is responsible is free.

“He can hug his children, he can be kissed on, loved on, everything else, even though he said what he did. That’s justice so far, right,” Milton says.