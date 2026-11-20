DETROIT — More than 100 volunteers braved the elements overnight at Covenant House in southwest Detroit near Corktown, sleeping outside in cardboard boxes and sleeping bags as part of the organization's 13th annual Sleep Out fundraiser.

The event aims to raise $500,000 for Covenant House Michigan, a nonprofit that serves young people ages 18 to 24 who are unhoused.

"It's uncomfortable, but it's meant to be," said Jessica Roy, a Covenant House board member who has participated in the Sleep Out every year. It's her second year in a row sleeping out alongside her coworkers Vera Holloway and Rachelle Morgan.

The overnight experience last year left an impression on the volunteers.

"You had to figure out what position you want to be in, you had to think about the wind — we're right off of 96 — you have to think about the sound," Morgan said.

Holloway said the night offered a moment of perspective.

"We realized as we were sleeping in our boxes, in our sleeping bags, that people sleep outside every day. Some don't even have a box," Holloway said.

Meagan Dunn, CEO of Covenant House Michigan, said the event is about more than a single night outside.

"We're not pretending to be homeless, right? This is about standing in solidarity for young people that don't have a voice," Dunn said.

Dunn said about a third of the organization's residents come from the foster care system — young people who turn 18 and have nowhere to go.

"These young people are not necessarily standing on the side of the road with a sign. They are working, they're in school, but they're unhoused. So there are not a lot of resources for them," Dunn said.

Covenant House Michigan helps about 500 young people a year with shelter, job training, and a path to independence.

Akil Deck knows that firsthand. He walked through the doors of Covenant House when he was barely 20, spent two years in the shelter, and now has his own apartment.

"They help you get your ID, your social, anything you might need in the world out there, they help you with it," Deck said. "I thank God they brought me in like I was family."

Volunteers heard from speakers, including Mayor Mary Sheffield, and participated in a candlelight vigil during the overnight event.

"You put yourself in someone else's shoes one night, and we are — we get to come out and make a difference for these young people," Holloway said.

The Sleep Out began in the evening and ran through 7 a.m.

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