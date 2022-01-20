COVID related hospitalizations, positivity rates on the decline; Could Michigan be done peaking?

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly throughout the state, but there are some indicators that we may be starting to turn the corner.

On Wednesday, the state released its first coronavirus update of the week. Michigan reported 86,009 new cases over 5 days, an average of 17,202 new COVID cases a day for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

A decrease from the previous average of 18,557 new COVID cases per day.

Hospitalizations rates appear to be on the decline as well. The state reported just over 4,400 hospitalizations on Wednesday, a decrease from the 4,600 hospitalized last Friday.

The amount of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is also on the decline with the average shifting from 44% to 33%.

For weeks Express Med Urgent Care in Southfield was beyond busy seeing a huge increase for COVID testing, but late last week, that all changed.

"Suddenly out of nowhere it just dropped off completely," Dr. Ron Kattoo of Express Med Urgent Care said.

On top of testing sites and urgent cares, hospitals like the Henry Ford Health System are also reporting positive signs.

Bob Riney, the Chief Operating Officer at Henry Ford says the health system now has less than 500 COVID patients.

"This is a very encouraging sign and certainly what we hope will be the beginning of a trend," he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes most states will pass the Omicron peak by mid-February.

"I would imagine as we get into February, into the middle of February, first few weeks of February, it is very likely that most of the states in the country will have turned around with their peak and starting to come down," he said.

The state's hospital association is optimistic after seeing statewide hospitalizations decline since hitting record highs, but Dr. Kattoo still urges caution in fear of seeing another slight increase in a few weeks.

"We're all hopeful, but let's not get crazy optimistic yet," he said.