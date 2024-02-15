Crescendo Detroit, drumming up excellence in the city's youth

Cresendo Detroit is an after-school program offering free musical lessons to children 5-18.

From strings, to the saxophone, clarinet and dance, Crescendo's focus is on educating the whole child.

Site director Angel Ingram says, in addition to the arts, Crescendo offers homework help, social and emotional learning, a hot meal and financial literacy classes.

“Being a part of the City of Detroit… we can sometimes get some students that don’t get all the love that they should have. And when kids join our program… we are able to fill that gap,” Ingram said.

Ingram has been with Crescendo since inception back in 2013 at a time when Motown was cutting music and art from schools — a vital form of expression that founder Damien Crutcher knew would stop the potential of so many students.

“Ever since I was a kid, I loved music,” Tabitha Bryan-Johnson said.

Bryan-Johnson has been faithfully coming to Crescendo since 2nd grade. Now a sophomore at the Detroit School of Arts, Johnson is taking on the saxophone and flute. Music is her ticket to a higher education.

“If you do like band, orchestra or even marching band, it helps you get into a lot of colleges and get opportunities from there,” Bryan-Johnson.

Creating a pipeline to college is the goal. Exposing students to Detroit Symphony Orchestra at least once a month. Six Saturdays out of the year, the kids will sit in on music theory classes at the University of Michigan.

Fun and education always at the center. Easy to see why demand to enroll continues to grow.

Donate to Crescendo Detroit by clicking here.

Crescendo always is looking for teachers and volunteers.

