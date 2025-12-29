Firefighter injured as crews battle fire at Motel 6 in Southgate on Monday morning

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A firefighter was injured Monday morning as crews were battling a fire at a Motel 6 in Southgate.

The motel is located at 18777 Northline Road.

Video from the scene shows smoke still billowing from the roof.

While crews were trying to put out the flames, a firefighter was injured and taken away by ambulance.

Southgate police confirm that everyone who was inside the motel at the time of the fire was evacuated safely.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

