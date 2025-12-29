Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
News

Actions

Firefighter injured as crews battle fire at Motel 6 in Southgate on Monday morning

Crews are battling a fire at a Motel 6 in Southgate on Monday morning. Southgate police say everyone has evacuated safely.
Crews battling fire at Motel 6 in Southgate
Posted
and last updated

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A firefighter was injured Monday morning as crews were battling a fire at a Motel 6 in Southgate.

The motel is located at 18777 Northline Road.

Video from the scene shows smoke still billowing from the roof.

While crews were trying to put out the flames, a firefighter was injured and taken away by ambulance.

Southgate police confirm that everyone who was inside the motel at the time of the fire was evacuated safely.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Happy Holidays from Channel 7!