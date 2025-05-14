Crews battle large fire at scrap yard in SW Detroit

SW DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews in Southwest Detroit are battling a large fire at a scrap yard that broke out early Wednesday morning.

We're told the fire started around 3 a.m. at Detroit Iron & Metal, near Dix Avenue and Lonyo Street.

Firefighters told us just before 6 a.m. that they are working to get the fire under control, but it's not fully under control yet. Our reporter at the scene, Brittany Toolis, heard lots of popping noises before and during her live shot at the top of our 6 a.m. show.

