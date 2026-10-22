Detroit fire crews are on scene battling a large fire at a two-story apartment building on the city's west side early Thursday morning.

The fire is on Webb St. near La Salle Blvd., which is near the Durfee Innovation Society and Central High School.

The Detroit Fire Department tells us that two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries due to smoke inhalation.

See the latest information in the video below

2 people injured after large fire at two-story apartment building on Detroit's west side

Crews have contained much of the larger flames, according to officials, but they are still battling hot spots and the smoke is still rising out of the building.

The entire roof of one of the buildings is gone and it appears the fire started on the second floor of the building.