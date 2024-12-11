Crews battle massive fire at historic Woodbridge Gallery building in Detroit

Detroit fire crews are battling a massive fire at a historic building on the city's west side.

See the latest video from the scene in the videos below

Crews battle large fire on Detroit's west side

Crews battle massive fire at historic building in Woodbridge neighborhood

We're told the fire is at the Woodbridge Gallery on Forest St. just east of Rosa Parks.

Our crews on scene say the fire is shooting embers into the sky and fire crews are also watering down the grass nearby.

We counted about nine different trucks and two ladders battling the fire from the top.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com for the latest updates as we learn more about the fire.