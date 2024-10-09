DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fire crews battled a massive house fire this morning at a home in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood.

The house is on Balmoral Dr. in the neighborhood. That's in the area of 7 Mile and Woodward, just north of the Detroit Golf Club.

The homeowner tells us that no one was in the home at the time of the fire when it started, with the family living in the guest house behind the affected home currently.

Watch video from Chopper 7 below

Crews battle massive house fire in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood

The fire is still active as of 8:30 a.m., and started before 6 a.m., fire officials tell us. We're told this is a slate roof, with our crew observing slate tiles falling off the home as the fire blazed.

A next door neighbor told us he woke up to the fire and called 911 immediately, saying that the smoke from the fire was so thick, he couldn't see across the street.

"Devastating to watch the flames progress, from the first floor to the second and up onto the roof" he told us. "It is a tragedy."

Fire Officials tell us it's too early to determine the cause of this fire.