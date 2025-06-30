Firefighter injured, crews battle massive industrial fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — Detroit firefighters are working to put out a massive industrial fire on the city's east side.

Crews battle massive industrial fire on Detroit's East Side: Here's what we know so far

The fire is burning in the 600 block of Lycaste at Edlie Street, near Jefferson Avenue and Great Lakes Water Authority.

Witnesses tell us this fire was "shooting up in the air", as you can see the black plume of smoke for miles. Our crew at the scene can smell oil, which makes sense with the fire burning at a water management service — Aevitas SpecialtyServices Corp — that utilizes used oil from the Big Three car manufacturers.

Fire officials have confirmed that one firefighter was injured fighting the flames; the seriousness of his injury is unclear at this time.

At this time, it is unclear how this fire started or when it will be completely put out.

This is a developing story. 7 News Detroit has a crew at the scene; we will update this story as we learn more information.