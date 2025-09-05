Crews begin painting lines on Gordie Howe International Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crews on the Gordie Howe International Bridge have started painting lines on the bridge ahead of its expected opening later this year.

Officials posted photos of the line painting on social media Friday morning, with three lanes of traffic in each direction, plus a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists to cross by bike or on foot.

According to bridge officials, the crossing will also have dynamic lane signs that allow the flow of traffic to change as needed, based on volume on the bridge.

An official opening date has not yet been set for the bridge, but previously, officials said it would be open in September with the first cars crossing in the fall.

