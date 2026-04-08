MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The next phase of the I-696 project has begun, meaning more traffic troubles for commuters. Today, crews are closing the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 as part of the Restore the Reuther Project.

Watch Ryan's video report and Ali Hoxie's detour breakdown below

Crews closing Southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 for next phase of Restore the Reuther project

The project continues throughout the summer, and it's going to cause more headaches for drivers already dealing with multiple ramp closures in the area.

Driver reaction has been mixed on fixing these roads. Some are unhappy with the inconvenience of this closure, while others are fine with it because they just want a better road.

Most of the ramps here at this interchange were closed in late February for rebuilding, bridge work, drainage and pavement work.

We asked drivers overnight how they feel about this latest closure.

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“A lot of people are going to be late for work," said Daniel Casarez, a Pontiac resident. "I mean, I drive back and forth to work. I mean, I would like the roads to be open. Let’s get them fixed. And let’s just get them back to normal. So, I mean, the way it is right now, you gotta swerve. You gotta mess your car up. I mean, it’s just…it is what it is. You know what I mean? So, let’s get it back to where it was, and we can all be happy.”

We also spoke with Michigan Department of Transportation project manager Brian Travis about the need for the project.

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"This is an aging freeway," Travis said. "696 is almost 40 years old, the interchange is even older, so it was time to do this work. We did freeway work on I-75 a few years back, and we didn't touch a lot of this interchange, and now that's why we're back doing it."

Drivers are going to be detoured towards southbound I-75 to westbound 8 Mile, and then northbound M-10 back to westbound I-696. If you live in Royal Oak, expect more traffic on 11 Mile Road heading to Woodward.

Other closures in the project are:

