DETROIT (WXYZ) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a high-rise apartment fire on Friday afternoon in Detroit.

The building is located at 99 East Forest.

Detroit fire officials tell us the fire is contained to one apartment.

While some residents were evacuated, others were able to stay in their apartments.

We're told residents will be able to go back in once the fire department gives the all clear.

