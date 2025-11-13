Crews on scene of house explosion on Detroit's west side, no injuries reported

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion on the city's west side.

See video from the scene below:

Crews on scene of house explosion on Detroit's west side

We're told the house that exploded is in the 19000 block of Forrer St., which is near the intersection of Greenfield and 7 Mile.

Video from the scene shows the house destroyed and damage spread across the street and other homes

Fire officials tell us that the home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.