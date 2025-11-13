Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Crews on scene of house explosion on Detroit's west side, no injuries reported

house explosion detroit.jpg
WXYZ
house explosion detroit.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit fire crews are on the scene of a house explosion on the city's west side.

See video from the scene below:

Crews on scene of house explosion on Detroit's west side

We're told the house that exploded is in the 19000 block of Forrer St., which is near the intersection of Greenfield and 7 Mile.

Video from the scene shows the house destroyed and damage spread across the street and other homes

Fire officials tell us that the home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Bigger, Brighter and More Festive Than Ever!