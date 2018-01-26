Crime Stoppers offer reward for answers in murder of Sterling Heights nurse

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the murder of 24-year-old Kiah Hopson.

The nurse was found dead in the parking lot of the Parkside East Apartments in Sterling Heights on December 9.

"When I say she was perfect, if there was a word better than perfect, she was it,” said Kiah’s cousin, Deasha last year.

Deasha and Kiah’s best friend, Shantiec, said Kiah worked really hard for her goals.

"She was the one who finished nursing school first, out of everybody, all of her friends are in nursing school, she set the tone,” said Shantiec.

They said Kiah thought of nursing as a calling.

"She was 22 years old when became a nurse, she worked very hard,” said Shantiec.

We're told Kiah moved into the apartment by herself in August. She was a strong and independent woman, her friends say.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.