16-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting Tuesday night, says Detroit Police

DETROIT, MI — A drive-by shooting has left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

According to police, the department received the call around 7:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the Fox Creek neighborhood on Detroit's east side along Chalmers Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned a drive-by shooting had occurred. Based on an early investigation, four people were sitting in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when a dark colored sedan drove by, shooting into the vehicle.

The 16-year-old girl was hit and died from her injuries on scene. She has not been identified at the time of this article's publication.

Another person was injured and taken to a local hospital after being shot in the hip. Their age is unknown at the time of this article's publication.

Two other people in the vehicle were uninjured. Homicide detectives are on scene and have taken control of the investigation.

No suspects have been identified at the time of this article's publication; the Detroit Police Department is asking people with information to come forward.

Hear more from Chief Todd Bettison in the Video Player Below

"You know, all life is precious regardless of whether it's a senior, regardless of who it is, you know, all life, but for me it really gets to me when it's kids that, that, that, that really hits here. And so regardless of who your loved one is, somebody loves them regardless of their age, regardless of what they were into, you know, if you lose your life or you're injured, um, we got to work relentlessly to bring justice to them. But I think for just as humans, said Chief Todd Bettison in a news conference. "As humans, when we hear about children being affected by gun violence, and I always say this to the parents, secure your weapons. Where are the guns coming from? There's too many guns that are in the hands of not responsible people, so we have to do a deep dive to see where are the guns coming from, how are they getting them and holding everybody accountable and responsible."

This marks the second shooting that injured a child in Detroit in 24 hours after a mother and child were shot Monday night.