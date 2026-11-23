BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Bloomfield Township police say they are seeing an increase in retail thefts as the busy holiday shopping season gets underway, with several businesses targeted in a series of incidents last week.

The department recorded 84 retail thefts during all of last year. This year, police say they have already matched that number, with more than a month remaining in the year.

7 News Detroit reporter Jolie Sherman has more in the video below:

Bloomfield Township police report uptick in retail theft as holiday shopping ramps up

Five thefts reported last week totaled more than $9,200 in stolen merchandise, according to police.

“It happened all week long. It really started last Wednesday,” Bloomfield Township Police Chief James Gallagher said.

Several of the thefts happened at businesses in a shopping plaza along Telegraph Road, including Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man stealing $1,855 worth of clothing. Police said he took seven Nike jackets and seven pairs of Nike joggers before leaving the store.

Bloomfield Township resident Maureen Doherty said she believes the thefts reflect broader challenges facing communities.

“I think it’s a demonstration of what’s going on in the economy, and I think it’s unfortunate,” Doherty said.

Police said Target, located across the street, was also targeted that same day. Investigators said a man and woman stole $2,616 worth of merchandise.

According to police, the same two people returned two days later and stole two pairs of Meta glasses, more than 100 bottles of lotion, more than 20 bottles of alcohol, an ice maker and a watch. That merchandise totaled $3,560.97

“What’s alarming to us is the dollar value,” Gallagher said.

Police said both individuals were later arrested and charged with first-degree retail fraud, a felony punishable by up to five years.

Two additional thefts were reported over the weekend.

At Ulta, police said a woman walked out with $1,716 worth of beauty products and got away. In another incident at Dollar Tree, police said children stole about $30 worth of candy and then attempted to sell it in the parking lot.

Police said none of the incidents are believed to be connected.

Some shoppers told 7 News Detroit they have noticed more high-value products being kept behind locked cases and are paying closer attention to their surroundings while shopping.

“See if someone is following you to your car, that type of thing. I’ve always kind of done that myself,” Sylvan Lake resident Howard Hicks said.

Doherty said she tries to avoid the busiest shopping periods.

“Yeah, I try to take advantage of slower times so I’m not in the crowd,” she said.

Gallagher said certain retailers can become targets because of the products they sell. While some stores have loss prevention officers who will stop suspected shoplifters, others may choose not to intervene because of safety concerns.

He encouraged both shoppers and businesses to remain alert and report suspicious activity when they see it.

“We say this all the time: If you see something, say something,” Gallagher said. “A lot of times it’s caught after the fact. So, if we can get a description of individuals and get out there, we can make an arrest.”