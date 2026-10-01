CANTON — A 1-year-old girl is expected to recover after being shot in her foot and leg during what her great-grandmother calls a targeted attack on a Canton home left riddled with dozens of bullet holes.

Canton police are investigating the shooting, which happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday. No suspect information has been released.

Annie Stephens said the gunfire turned her home near Michigan Avenue and I-275 into a war zone.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Megan Lee's full story here:

Canton home riddled with dozens of bullet holes; 1-year-old girl wounded in shooting

"It was so much smoke in here, honest to God it looked like the house was on fire," Annie said.

Annie Stephens said everyone inside tried to take cover. Her 1-year-old great-granddaughter, Jersi Stephens, was struck by gunfire in her foot and leg.

According to family, Jersi Stephens was taken to a nearby hospital, where she will undergo surgery Friday morning but is expected to be okay. Annie Stephens said they are all lucky to be alive.

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"By the grace of God, that's the only good news out of this is that she is going to be ok," Annie Stephens said.

Annie took 7 News Detroit inside of her home and showed us the damage.

"This is where they shot at from the back of the house, and this is all from the bullet holes that came from that. Here are some, here they go," Annie said.

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"That was so scary, that was so, that was so scary for me. It honestly was the most frightening thing I have experienced," Annie Stephens said.

She said she believes her grandson was the intended target.

"They had no regard for human life last night. Those people were aiming and they were literally trying to kill my grandson," Annie Stephens said.

When asked why she believed her grandson was targeted, Annie Stephens said: "Cuz he is beefing with some people. I don't know who the people are or anything like that," Annie Stephens said.

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Canton police have not released a motive. Annie Stephens said she hopes the violence will stop.

"It's gotta stop somewhere. It truly has to stop somewhere. And I really wish these young kids would not think that they have to be inferior to one another like that have to outdo one another," Annie Stephens said.

Annie Stephen's home was not the only one struck by the gunfire. Her neighbors showed 7 News Detroit bullet holes in their homes and said it was a long night.

"I told the officers, it had to be 8-10 shots at least. A lot of shots and then it went quiet. And then 10 minutes after that I'm gonna say we were fully engulfed cop cars everywhere," neighbor Mark MacNaughton said.

Canton Police say this is still under investigation.

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