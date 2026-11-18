MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of Deandre Booker, the 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins.

Prosecutors allege Booker killed Elkins, a mother of two who was last seen alive in January 2025, inside his Roseville apartment before disposing of her body in a nearby dumpster.

Watch 7 News reporter Whitney Burney's report below:

Day 3 of jury trial of DeAndre Booker brings in new evidence

During the third day of witness testimony in Macomb County Circuit Court, investigators detailed the extensive search for Elkins and evidence recovered from Booker's apartment. Witnesses testified about the discovery of a gun, dried blood and gloves inside the residence.

Defense focuses on damaged apartment door and broken window

The defense paid close attention to damage found at Booker's apartment, specifically a damaged front door and a broken lobby window. Defense attorney Robbie Lang suggested the damage may have been caused by members of Elkins' family as they searched for their missing loved one at the apartment without police present.

Lang questioned a police officer about the damage.

"Did you think yourself when you were there that the door damage, that the window being broken in the lobby was because of the Elkins family breaking that window and breaking into the apartment," asked Lang.

"At that time it could have, it could have been, but it could have been anybody. I can’t say for sure when that damage was done," the Roseville Police Officer responded.

Officers describe what they found inside the apartment

Police testified they were called to Booker's apartment on Jan. 4, just days after Elkins was reported missing by her family. Officers said they received information from dispatch that a break-in may have occurred at Booker's apartment and upon arrival conducted a protective sweep of the home.

"Well, based on what we were observing and the nature of the call, we believed that a possible home invasion or breaking and entering could be in progress or could have occurred. Somebody might still be inside the apartment, so we decided to conduct a protective sweep of the dwelling apartment," said Officer Zachary Bennefield with the Roseville Police Department.

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Roseville officers who testified Wednesday say they were not there to collect evidence but to ensure no one was in the apartment that should not have been, including the Elkins family.

While inside, officers testified they found yellow rubber gloves that are typically used for cleaning, a gun under a couch and what appeared to be dried blood.

Bennefield also described what he observed in the bathroom.

"Immediately upon entering the bathroom, I observed a giant bottle of Clorox cleaning solvent or something of that nature, and Officer Nabozi showed me what appeared to be red or dried blood on the tiles or in the grout on the tub area."

Cadaver dog alerted investigators at apartment and dumpster

Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Jacob Escott testified that investigators later brought in multiple canines, including a cadaver dog, as part of the search effort.

Escott described the dog's reaction inside the apartment.

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"While we’re in a smaller hallway between the bathroom and the bedroom, he started showing a behavior change indicative of there being an odor along the floor of the hallway and then into the bed, I’m sorry, the bathroom. He gave a final indication for the odor of human remains on the bottom of the door."

Escott said the dog also alerted investigators to one of the dumpsters at the apartment complex, where prosecutors allege Booker disposed of Elkins' body.

Escott says when he looked inside the dumpster there appeared to be human tissue and blood.

Police also testified about an unsuccessful search for Elkins' remains at a nearby landfill.

Two forensics experts also took the stand to testify about yellow residue found on the recovered gun and on a fired bullet located in a bathtub drain as prosecutors work to tie the gun to Elkins possible manner of death.

Booker remains absent from courtroom

For the third consecutive day of testimony, Deandre Booker did not appear in court and instead remained at the jail.

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with additional witness testimony.

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