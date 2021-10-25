Detroit community activists want more tips to solve homicides

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Even in the rain, a handful of volunteers, activists and elected officials took to the streets on Detroit’s west side to share fliers to bring killers to justice.

“This killing, daily killing, has to stop,” activist Malik Shabazz said.

Shabazz brought the fliers to the west side gas station where a 22-year-old couple was killed last week in front of their 9-month-old baby. The group went door-to-door encouraging people to speak up by calling Crime Stoppers.

“It's always important to speak up," Shabazz said, "1-800-SPEAK UP is on the down low, it’s anonymous.”

Thanks to a tip to that Crime Stoppers line, Detroit Police have already made two arrests. But Shabazz believes more people may be involved, and police say they’re looking for more information.

“This is something that is going in on within our community that we, we the people that live here, have to put our foot down and say enough is enough," said State Representative Karen Whitsett. "When are we gonna get fed up?”

Detroit Police need help again. Less than 12 hours before this group met on the west side, another murder was caught on tape at an east side gas station. It happened around 5 a.m. at a Citgo on Gratiot.

Again, Detroit Police are sharing photos of two suspects shown wearing a red sweatshirt and an orange sweatshirt. The two left the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee.

“I don't want to put gas stations on blast but it happens so often at our gas stations, even with the green light," said Wayne County Commission Chair Alisha Bell. "We need to make sure the community knows that the people in this community are not going to stand for this.”

As homicides continue to rise, these community members are taking matters into their own hands and hope to stop the violence by bringing those responsible to justice.

“People have to know there are consequences to their actions," Bell said. "You can’t just murder people and walk the street the next day. We’re going to find you we’re going to catch you.”

“At some point enough has to be enough, and that day has to be today,” Whitsett said.

Anyone with information is asked to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.