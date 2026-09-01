Detroit man charged with home invasion, sexual assault of woman in her 60s in broad daylight

DETROIT, Mich. — A 23-year-old man is in custody facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a woman's home in southwest Detroit and sexually and physically assaulting her.

The attack happened last week Monday in the area of W Fisher Service Drive and Lansing Street. The suspect, Roderick Larkins, was apprehended the same day and is now charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree home invasion. A judge denied bond last week.

Iris Garcia, who lives next door to the victim and has been in the southwest Detroit neighborhood for about four years, said the attack shook her community.

"This is a really calm neighborhood, barely any bad stuff happens over here," she said.

WXYZ Iris Garcia

Home surveillance video captured the suspect walking around the neighborhood last Monday before making his way into the victim's home. Garcia said she saw him on the footage.

"I saw that the guy was walking around over here and then he came back and went to the back of our house," she said.

Police say the suspect attempted to sexually assault the woman, who is in her 60s. When she fought back, he allegedly physically assaulted her as well, leaving her bloodied and with black eyes.

Juan Villarreal, the victim's roommate and close friend, said he stopped by the home from work around 8:15 a.m. and walked in on the attack. He said the suspect jumped out a window and fled when he arrived. Villarreal called 911 and said he was relieved his timing brought the assault to an end. Detroit Police apprehended the suspect later that day.

Iris Garcia The suspect caught on video walking near the victim's home

"I'm glad I came back," he said.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home with the support of friends and neighbors. Garcia said the community is hoping for her full recovery.

"Hopefully she does feel well, very soon," Garcia said.

For Garcia and her neighbors, the attack has prompted new vigilance.

"We're trying to be more careful with what we're doing, locking our doors."

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