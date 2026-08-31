DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman is searching for answers after her dog was intentionally run over by a driver on the city's west side, and police are asking for the public's help finding the person responsible.

Donyelle Curry said her dog, Mia, was in the backyard of her home on Ardmore Street on the morning of July 30 when the incident occurred.

"She was my buddy. Everywhere I went, she would go," Curry said.

Watch WXYZ reporter Demetrois Sander's story in the video below:

Detroit woman's dog killed after driver intentionally runs over animal, police say

Home security footage shows a vehicle approaching Mia, who Curry believes left the backyard through an open fence. The car then appears to speed up and run over the dog.

"I heard the yelp and I heard some kids talking. And I asked them what's going on, and he said, 'She ran her over.' I said, 'she did what?!'" Curry said.

According to Curry, a child inside the vehicle tried to bring attention to the pitbull before the driver left the scene. Mia was put down hours later due to her injuries.

"There's a loyalty, there's a bond there, and that was taken away from not only myself but my daughter and my son," Curry said.

Detroit Police Captain John Stewart said the incident appears to be intentional.

"As a dog owner myself, it was really hard seeing someone's pet being treated so heartlessly," Stewart said. "Definitely looks intentional. It looks like a cold-hearted callous act against a defenseless animal."

Courtesy: Donyelle Curry

Stewart said Detroit police added an animal cruelty section to its Complex Case Unit this year. He issued a direct warning to the driver.

"We will locate you and you will be held accountable for these actions," Stewart said.

Curry is also demanding answers.

"You intentionally ran over my dog. For what reason? Why? And that's what I want to know. Why would you do that?" Curry said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department.

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