Man dead, suspect in custody after stabbing inside vehicle in Ypsilanti, police say

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Ypsilanti that police say happened inside a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Ypsilanti Police Department say they responded to the area of North Washington Street near Washtenaw Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. after reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found two men covered in blood inside a small SUV. Police said the man in the passenger seat had suffered several stab wounds and was later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested at the scene.

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Police find man stabbed to death in Ypsilanti

Dispatch audio captured after a 911 call was placed described what was unfolding inside the vehicle.

"Driver appears to be physically assaulting or stabbing the passenger. The driver's hands keep going up. He appears to have a knife," a dispatcher is heard saying.

Later in the response, dispatch audio indicated officers had taken a suspect into custody.

Police said investigators believe the stabbing was not random and that the two men appeared to know each other.

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The violent encounter has left some neighbors shaken.

Tony Klee, who lives on North Washington Street near where the stabbing occurred, said he returned home Tuesday to a large police presence.

"I knew something was going on, I knew it was terrible," Klee said.

Klee said seeing the aftermath of the crime so close to home was unsettling.

"I didn't expect to see this on my front lawn," he said.

He also expressed concerns about violence in the neighborhood, saying there have been several troubling incidents in recent years.

"The neighborhood hasn't been the greatest. I've had friends who have been jumped over at that bus station. There always seems to be stabbings," Klee said.

He said the latest incident has him reconsidering whether to remain in the neighborhood.

"I'm about to turn 50 on Saturday and I'm like, 'get out of the college town,'" Klee said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned within the next day or so. Police have not yet released the identities of those involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ypsilanti Police Department.