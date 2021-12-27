"Utterly wrong.” Family of 13 year old girl and 57 year old woman killed on Christmas speaks out

Family have now identified the victims in a Christmas Day double homicide on the west side of Detroit.

According to family members, 13 year old Daunya Fields and her mother 57 year old Elaine Fizer were shot and killed inside their home on Christmas Day.

Detroit Police say the woman’s husband, 62 year old Dwayne McDonald, is a person of interest and has yet to be found.

Police say it's unclear if McDonald is a victim, but they would like to speak to him. Fizer's family says they want McDonald to turn himself in.

“It will never be the same without my mama and Daunya," said Fizer's daughter Margaret Shively. "Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in.”

Shively is hoping for answers after her mother and adopted sister were killed inside their home on Christmas. Shively and her husband are the ones who found them.

“I told her, 'Mom we’ll be back in the morning to help with Christmas dinner,'" Shively said. "I called her to show her the Christmas gifts we got the kids, she didn’t answer. I called over and over again until I got here.”

13 year old Daunya Fields and 57 year old Elaine Fizer were shot to death inside their home. According to family, Daunya was non-verbal and in a wheelchair. Elaine had adopted her and cared for her.

“There’s other people out here who loved her and cherished her and it’s just utterly wrong,” said family friend Denise.

Police are now looking for Elaine’s husband, 62 year old Dwayne McDonald, saying he’s a person of interest. He was last seen in a gray Buick Lucerne.

“Just please turn yourself in, because right now we’re not sleeping. We’re not eating. We’re sick over here. We need justice," Denise said. "This is so wrong.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dwayne McDonald are asked to call crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses https://gofund.me/8c8ae51a.