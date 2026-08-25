Woman killed in Fraser hit-and-run while riding motorcycle with husband; Metro Detroit attorney in custody

FRASER, Mich. — Julie Fathbruckner's family says they are heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with a life taken so suddenly.

Fathbruckner, 48, was killed Sunday afternoon when a Ford F-150 struck her while she was riding her motorcycle alongside her husband on Utica Road between 15 Mile and Mulvey Road in Fraser. Her husband was also injured in the crash.

Fraser Police say the driver never stopped to check on Fathbruckner or her husband before fleeing the scene. Investigators later tracked down the suspect using Flock cameras. 7 News Detroit has learned the driver, who is currently in custody, is a Metro Detroit attorney with a clean driving record.

Her brother, George Lanivich, said the news was devastating.

"When I received the call that Julie was in a crash, and it doesn't look good I just immediately started praying," Lanivich said.

He said he cannot stop thinking about why the driver left.

"Why wouldn't you stop? Why wouldn't you stop?" Lanivich said.

Fathbruckner's nephew, Jonathan Lanivich, said he is struggling to accept that another person was behind the wheel that day.

Hear from the family in the video player below

"It's hard to believe there was another human behind the wheel of that vehicle," Jonathan Lanivich said.

He said his aunt's absence will be felt deeply by the entire family.

"She just had so many great qualities of a person. Life is not going to be the same without her it's going to be really hard without her and continue the family events and stuff they'll never be the same," Jonathan Lanivich said.

The family described Fathbruckner as deeply rooted in her faith and devoted to serving others.

"She was always asking what can I help you with what can I do for you? She was just so busy just helping and serving at work she was a servant and she was a servant in her spare time," George Lanivich said.

Fathbruckner had goals of opening her own farm with equine therapy to help those battling PTSD.

Her brother had a direct message for the driver responsible for her death.

"You robbed us. You robbed her of her dream. You robbed the community of somebody who was selfless," George Lanivich said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case to determine what criminal charges could be filed. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

