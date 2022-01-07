Ethan Crumbley, parents to appear in court Friday in Oxford High School shooting

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI (WXYZ) — 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley will face a judge Friday morning. The teen is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four of his classmates — Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shiling.

The probable cause hearing will take place in a courthouse in Rochester Hills at 9 a.m. WXYZ plans to live-stream the court cases at 9 a.m.

This hearing was initially postponed so that both the prosecution and defense had enough time to review the lengthy evidence in this case.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will also be in court Friday. Both are charged with 4 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their attorney is seeking to lower their bond from $500,000 each down to $100,000 each. The prosecution says they will continue to push back arguing that the Crumbley’s are a flight risk.

The defense has argued that the couple will not flee and that they’re not a risk to the public. They've also previously stated that the parents in no way expected their son would be allegedly involved in such violence.

But police and prosecutors say both parents are responsible for giving the 15-year-old that gun.

The parents are due in court at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

