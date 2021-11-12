Watch
Culinary program coming to site of antique cars ride at Cedar Point

Photo courtesy Tony Clark from Cedar Point.
Antique Car ride being taken apart at Cedar Point. Photo courtesy Tony Clark from Cedar Point.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 10:24:50-05

(WXYZ) — Cedar Point's Antique Cars ride is not returning in 2022, the park's communication director said in a blog post on Friday.

According to Tony Clark, and Cedar Point's parent company Cedar Fari, a new culinary program is coming to the park in 2022. There aren't many details announced yet, but the location will be built on the site of the Antique Cars ride in Frontier Town.

The site is being prepped for vertical construction, and the team is working on the menu, theming, name and more, according to Clark.

"The culinary experience at Cedar Point continues to get better each season, and this is another huge step in providing quality dining experiences for all tastes and preferences," he wrote. "One fun tidbit about the project: the plan is to keep the covered bridge and you should have the opportunity to walk over it!"

