Cultural festivals, Taco Showdown Detroit among events happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend will be busy with festivals in metro Detroit. From culture to art, there are many festivals to choice from.

And if you're in the mood for Mexican cuisine, the Taco Showdown Detroit is back.

Here are seven things to do in the D:

Arab and Chaldean Festival



Saturday and Sunday noon to midnight

Hart Plaza at 1 Hart Plaza in Detroit

The 50th Arab and Chaldean Festival is back in downtown Detroit. It's the largest festival of its kind in North America. The festival will have food, dancing, music and many celebrations of Arab and Chaldean history and culture. The event is free for everyone.

Art festivals



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Sterling Heights; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in West Bloomfield; Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Shelby Township

City of Sterling Heights campus at 40555 Utica Road; 6900 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield Township; Stony Creek Metropark at 4300 Main Park Drive in Shelby Township

There are several art festivals happening in metro Detroit. Art will be showcased during the Sterling Heights Art & Music Fair, the Orchard Lake Fine Art Showand the Stony Creek Art Fair. There will also be food, entertainment and activities at the events.

Day on the Town



Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Birmingham

In Birmingham, you can spend a Day on the Town in the city’s shopping district. Unique merchandise will be in stores and the downtown streets for what the city says is “the biggest retail event of the year.” Free treats from Faygo and Browndog Creamery will be around in the afternoon.

Greektown Heritage Festival



Saturday noon to 9 p.m.

Monroe Street in Detroit

Greek heritage is being celebrated in Detroit's historic Greektown. People attending can experience live music, Greek dancing, a lamb roast and the overall feast for your senses. The event is free for the whole family.

Maxwell and Tamia



Friday 8 p.m.

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre at 2600 Atwater Street in Detroit

If you want to kick back and vibe to some R&B jams, Maxwell and Tamia will be at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on Friday.

Sidewalk Festival



Saturday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4405 Lemay Street in East Canfield Village in Detroit

During the Sidewalk Festival in Detroit, the city's landscape and culture will collide. In East Canfield Village, the community is invited to an art park with flower gardens, art installations, performances and a playscape for all ages. If you can’t make it this time, the block party-style event continues next weekend in the area of Joy and Southfield roads.

Taco Showdown Detroit

