Curling thrives in metro Detroit as Olympic sport gains popularity at local club

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Curling Club is experiencing unprecedented growth as the Olympic sport of curling captures the imagination of metro Detroit residents. What was once a struggling organization on the brink of closure in the 1990s has transformed into a thriving community with a waiting list.

"Our club is almost at capacity because we have 400 members — that's about all we can hold," said Mike Grudzinski, vice president and membership director of the Detroit Curling Club.

The sport, often called "chess on ice," involves teams strategically moving 44-pound stones across an ice sheet toward a target. Players either throw stones, sweep to control their speed and direction, or serve as the "skip" who calls the shots from the target end.

"The team agrees on the shot and has an idea of how much force should be behind it, how fast it should be traveling down the ice," Grudzinski said.

The club's remarkable turnaround from near-closure to maximum capacity reflects growing interest in curling across Michigan. The welcoming atmosphere helps attract newcomers to the sport.

"Whenever we talk to people we're not just welcoming them in, we're encouraging them to just try the sport," Grudzinski said. "We love this sport so much."

The Detroit Curling Club demonstrates that Olympic sports can find passionate communities far from the international stage, bringing people together through friendly competition and shared enthusiasm for this unique winter sport.

Those looking to take a learn to curl class can sign up on the Detroit Curling Club's website.

