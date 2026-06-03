Customers in Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne Counties all continue having issues with Priority Waste

(WXYZ) — Residents across metro Detroit say Priority Waste is failing to collect their trash and yard waste on time — and they demand answers.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Oakland, Macomb, Wayne Counties all continue having issues with Priority Waste

After 7 News Detroit posted our initial story on trash pickup issues on Tuesday, we have received dozens of emailed complaints.

Read some of the viewer complaints we received:



Some viewer complaints by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

PREVIOUS REPORT: Chesterfield Township residents frustrated as trash sits uncollected for nearly 2 weeks

Chesterfield Township residents frustrated as trash sits uncollected for nearly 2 weeks

So we traveled to Oakland County, Macomb County, and Wayne County to hear from residents who say they feel like they are not Priority Waste's priority.

In Dearborn Heights, yard waste has remained uncollected for nearly a week.

"It's an ugly sight, but we deal with it," Dearborn Heights resident Jenny Nunnally said.

WXYZ Dearborn Heights Resident Jenny Nunnally

Ever since Priority Waste acquired GFL in July of 2024, there have been complaints about delays in trash pickup, customer service, broken bins, and mysterious liquids being spilled from their trucks.

Two years in, residents and cities are demanding more. The city of Dearborn Heights says it is expecting a deduction from its May invoice for all missed and delayed pickups.

"I feel like the city's trying to do stuff, but I feel like it's Priority Waste that's failing," Nunnally said.

In Oakland County, the story is similar. Novi resident Medina Kilafofski said her trash was expected to be picked up Sunday because of the holiday — and her neighborhood still had not been serviced by Wednesday.

"It's already stinky, so I can only imagine that it's going to get worse," Kilafofski said.

WXYZ Novi resident Medina Kilafofski

"Disgusting. It's horrible," she said.

In Macomb County — home to Priority Waste's headquarters — Clinton Township resident Natalie Kitching says she has lived there since she was 3-years-old.

"This is the worst ever," Kitching said.

WXYZ All the trash collected in a Novi neighborhood

She just has one question for the company.

"Why can't you do your job? Everyone else that had the contract could do it," Kitching said.

Priority Waste's Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Michael French, agreed Wednesday that hearing directly from the company's newly appointed CEO, Aaron Johnson, would be most effective in addressing residents' concerns. Even still, a request for an on-camera interview was denied.

"Somebody's not doing their job. But they're getting paid," Kitching said.

WXYZ Clinton Township Resident Natalie Kitching

Along with the new CEO announcement, Priority Waste said in a press release that it has been acquired by asset management firm TPG, which has invested $190 million since early this year to upgrade trucks and improve efficiency — something these residents hope to see very soon.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.