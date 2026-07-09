DETROIT (WXYZ) — A cyclosporiasis outbreak is spreading across 18 states, with Michigan being the hardest hit. Cases in the state this summer are already 20 times higher than normal, with nearly 1,000 reported as of July 8, mostly in Southeast Michigan.

The microscopic parasite causes an intestinal illness that can lead to explosive diarrhea and has resulted in dozens of hospitalizations.

Watch Brett Kast's video report below:

Cyclosporiasis outbreak nears 1,000 cases in Michigan; patient shares his experience

Larry Hall, a Lenawee County resident, first noticed he was sick June 28. By June 30, he had called out of work with a severe stomach illness that quickly took a turn.

"I was getting touches of diarrhea, didn't think much of it," Hall said.

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The situation soon became critical.

"Started to throw up and blacked out, hit the floor," Hall said.

His wife called for an ambulance, and doctors quickly suspected Hall was sick with cyclosporiasis, caused by a parasite sometimes found on fresh produce. After three days in the hospital, he recovered with an antibiotic but warns the illness is no joke.

"Electrolyte readings were extremely low. Then I heard the doctor say 'Ive never seen this before.' My magnesium did not even register,” Hall said. "The diarrhea, it is absolutely horrible, the nature of how powerful it is with this parasite."

Watch our previous coverage on Cyclosporiasis below:

MDHHS: More than 900 cyclosporiasis cases now reported in Michigan

Dr. Teena Chopra, a professor of infectious diseases at Wayne State University, explained how the parasite works in the body.

"It multiplies in the small intestine and causes inflammation, so that's what prevents the water from being absorbed, so there's explosive diarrhea," Chopra said.

Chopra said the constant diarrhea leads to dehydration. No exact cause of the outbreak is known, and tracing it can be very difficult.

"Usually after infection, it can take anywhere from one to two weeks for symptoms to be seen, and by that time, a patient forgets what they ate," Chopra said.

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Hall himself is among those who cannot pinpoint the exact source.

"I don't know where I got it from," Hall said. "Just about one of three places is what we can trace it down to."

Health officials say one way to help prevent infection is to thoroughly wash fresh produce. Inside Shed 5 at Eastern Market, the Detroit Food Academy — a nonprofit working with youth ages 10 to 24 — teaches that skill and more.

Ederique Goudia, a board member for the Detroit Food Academy and a certified food safety instructor, said food safety is the first priority.

"We're getting them right at middle school and showing them culinary, cooking, also entrepreneurship. But of course, food safety is the first thing that we talk about dealing with the kitchen," Goudia said. "We want to make sure whatever we eat and put in our mouth is clean."

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Goudia said the key to washing produce is to use running water that is slightly warmer than the produce itself.

"This doesn't have to be hot. We don't want to break down any of that cellular structure of our fruits and vegetables, but we do want it warmer," Goudia said.

Leafy vegetables should be pulled apart and thoroughly rinsed, while firmer vegetables can be scrubbed clean. Water alone is all that is needed, and everything should be washed — even items labeled pre-washed.

"I would still recommend washing it even if it does say pre-washed, absolutely. Especially right now," Goudia said.

Health officiacls also suggest buying whole heads of lettuce and say cooking is the safest way to prevent infection.

For more information and tips from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, visit their website.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

