Dad who lunged in court was blindsided by daughter's victim impact statements and Nassar's reaction

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Randall Margraves lunged at Dr. Larry Nassar after hearing his two daughters gave painful, personal and detailed victim impact statements about how Nassar sexually assaulted them during exams.

He had asked Judge Janice Cunningham to let him have 5 minutes in a locked room with Nassar. When the Judge said no, he asked for 1 minute in a locked room.

The judge said, “you know I can’t do that.”

That’s when Margraves jumped at Nassar.

He would later tell the judge, “They would not let me see it ahead of time. I’ve dealt with my daughters very delicately. Then I gotta hear that and I look over here and Larry Nassar is shaking his head no like it didn’t happen. Who would put themself through this if it didn’t happen?”

Margraves attorney, Mick Grewal told reporters, “He’s not here seeking any fame. He’s not here believing he’s a hero. He’s a parent, a father, trying to protect his children.”

The Eaton County Sheriff says an attack like this has never happened.

And one Nassar’s Defense Attorneys jumped up to physically protect his client. Matthew Newburg is also one who has gotten death threats for representing Nassar.

He told 7 Investigator Jim Kiertzner, “People are going to do certain things. It’s been pretty public what we’ve been through. It was an unfortunate situation and I’m glad everyone is all right.”

Judge Cunningham kept Margraves locked up for 3 hours then brought him back into court and scolded him.

“The court observed you, sir assault and attempt to batter the defendant. I can not tolerate or condone vigilantism that basically comes down to an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.”

She told him she could issue a fine, costs and send him to jail for contempt. But she was also told that this dad had only heard his daughter’s stories for the first time today.

“There’s no way this court is going to issue any type of punishment under these circumstances in this case. And my heart goes out to you.”

Hargraves responded, “I lost control. I apologize a hundred times.”

He was released from custody but is not out of trouble.

The Eaton County Prosecutor could charge him with a crime.