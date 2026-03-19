Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day returns on March 19

With the start of spring on Friday, Dairy Queen announced the return of Free Cone Day.

According to Dairy Queen, people can enjoy a free small vanilla soft serve cone at participating locations.

People are encouraged to download the DQ app or visit the Dairy Queen website to find a local restaurant that is participating.

“Free Cone Day is all about celebrating the simple joys – warmer weather, a classic vanilla cone and the happiness that comes from sharing a smile,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. “There’s something truly special about seeing people light up over a free cone, and this year, we’re excited to give away more cones and create more happy moments for our fans than ever before.”

People can also enter to win free cones for a year through the DQ app.