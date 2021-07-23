Darion is a 14-year-old in foster care: 'I want a family that has positive vibes'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Darion is a 14-year-old in tenth grade who has spent the pandemic waiting to be adopted into a permanent, loving home.

“I like to play sports because I'm really competitive. I started playing sports when I was nine. I played for the Roseville Broncos for the Ducks, and I played for the Motor City Warriors. I like being defense. I don't like offense,” said Darion describing his love of all things sports.

But he also likes music and dancing.

“I dance a lot. I can listen to any type of music. It don't matter. Sometimes they'd be celebration dances when I win and stuff. I just dance,” he said.

“I like to draw, too, I draw a lot. Customize my name and stuff, or I just draw for other people. I don't know. I just, I think I'm just an all-around happy person,” Darion said.

When it comes to school, he is very interested in history.

“When I was in eighth grade I did a lot of research on Egypt. I wanted to see the pyramids and I wanted to see all the ancient stuff, King Tut and the stuff they brought with them to the afterlife,” he said.

Darion has been in foster care waiting to be adopted since January of 2020.

“Adoption? I feel like it means a second chance. It means that I can be a kid and not go through foster care. A family I think about going with is a family that'd be like balance. You can do activities and all that stuff. I go outdoors or inside activities or sports night and stuff,” he said.

“I want a family that has positive vibes, but not like always positive vibes because I feel like we are human and we are all going to have a good day. When I grow up I want to be a foster care parent or worker to give back. So that's what I want to do when I grow up,” Darion explained.

If you’d like to adopt Darion, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800)589-6273.

If you’re not able to adopt, you can still help! Please SHARE this Grant Me Hope story on social media. Thank you!

