Darius is a foster child who likes animals and Star Wars and is hoping to find his forever family soon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When you meet 16-year-old Darius, he’ll probably be wearing a Star Wars t-shirt.

“I play with Star Wars toys, too. Darth Vader is my favorite, too. I like Kylo Ren. He’s the best.,” said Darius.

The teen who’s currently in foster care is hoping to be adopted soon.

“He loves animals and he’s willing to help with the animals at any time,” said a worker.

“I like dogs and cats and birds and chickens and all that stuff,” I like eagles, I like tigers I like pigs. I like cows,” he said.

“I like school. I like all subjects,” “I learn a lot at school.

Darius does really well in school.

“He’s a really smart kid. He reads at grade level. He can do basic math and follow simple instructions,” said his worker.

“In his free time, he likes to play independently in his room with Star Wars or Angry Birds toys,” she added.

He also likes to walk around and listen to music.

“I listen to Drake, also. I like to draw.”

Darius is also into coloring.

“He really likes to work towards goals. He really is empathetic. He thinks about other people and wants to care for others. He has a really big heart,” his worker explained.

“I want to love a Mom and a Dad,” said Darius.

Darius has been waiting to be adopted since November of 2013.

