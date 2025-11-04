SALINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Signs along Michigan Avenue in Saline Township tell the story of a community split down the middle over a proposed massive data center project. While some residents welcome the development, others are fighting to stop it entirely.

The controversy has intensified as DTE Energy asks state regulators to skip public hearings and fast-track approval for what would be one of Michigan's largest hyperscale data centers. The project is backed by Related Companies, Oracle and OpenAI, with DTE providing the power infrastructure.

Data center divides Saline Township as DTE seeks to bypass public hearings

Preston Dyer, a Marine veteran who moved to Saline Township in 2018 seeking peace and quiet, said he's "100% against" the data center planned for land directly behind his property.

"At first, yes, and right now still, but I don't think it's going to stay that way long if they put this center in," Dyer said about finding the serenity he sought when he relocated with his wife and two dogs.

Dyer cited noise pollution from the construction and light pollution from parking areas as major issues. His biggest frustration centers on DTE's request to bypass public hearings.

"I think there should be some kind of hearing on it," Dyer said.

DTE defended its approach in a statement, saying the data center "needs to get shovels in the ground by the beginning of the new year."

"The benefits to our customers, the community, and the state can only come if we proceed quickly," a DTE spokesperson said in a statement. "Given the sizable affordability benefits for our customers, as well as the economic impact the project will have, we think moving forward in this fashion makes sense."

Not all residents oppose the project. Jeff Quick, another Saline Township resident, supports the data center despite having concerns about water usage.

"I don't think the data center is the worst thing that you could have," Quick said. "Jobs it would provide are fine."

According to Related Digital's website, the project promises significant economic benefits including more than 2,500 construction jobs, at least $1.6 million in annual tax revenue through 2039, $8 million for area schools and $2 million to establish a Community Investment Fund.

DTE says the data center will contribute more than $300 million to the electric system, helping finance investments to improve reliability by 30% and cut outage time in half by 2029. The utility company argues that adding large customers helps spread fixed costs more widely, driving greater affordability for all DTE customers.

The Michigan Public Service Commission, which has authority to approve DTE's request to bypass public hearings, declined an interview but noted that "a request for an ex parte hearing is not unusual."

For opponents like Dyer, the potential approval raises concerns about property values and quality of life. When asked what would happen if the data center moves forward, he said he might try to sell his home and move away.

"Property values go down with it here," Dyer said.

