Allen Park Planning Commission delays vote again on data center preliminary site approval

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Thursday night, the Allen Park Planning Commission voted to postpone making a decision on preliminary site approval for 26-megawatt data center. This is the second postponement in two months.

This time, commissioners ultimately chose to delay the vote because they want data from civil engineering plans and said there are studies that still need to be done.

Watch the video report below:

Data center vote postponed again in Allen Park

Prior to that decision during public comment, residents doubled down on their concerns, which include noise, water usage and utility rates.

The planning commission said the company behind the proposal, Solstice Data, has not completed ambient noise testing because we’ve had snow and snow can dampen sound. It would therefore produce inaccurate measurements. So, the company plans to conduct that study later.

That’s a prime example of why the planning commission voted to postpone preliminary approval. A Solstice Data representative told the board that the noise will blend in with the highway.

Previous report: Allen Park planning commission postpones data center approval after resident concerns

Vote postponed amid data center debate in Allen Park

The vast majority of residents in attendance were pleased with the outcome. 7 News Detroit talked to residents on both sides of the issue.

“I’m glad it got postponed. It’s better than an approval. I’m hoping that maybe the more it gets postponed, the statewide moratorium can be implemented. I think it’s kind of shady how fast they can move this along,” Peyton Barker said.

WXYZ

Shaun Abraham said who supports the idea said, “I just feel like a lot of people are confusing this center with things that it’s not. Like I said in the meeting, it’s a basic infrastructural upgrade. Nobody would be complaining if it was a hospital or a police station.”

Commissioners made it clear that even if preliminary approval is granted, the board still has the power to stop the project later if concerns aren’t addressed.

