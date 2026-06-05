Data center site plan denied in Allen Park after voting was postponed three times

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Allen Park Planning Commission voted to deny a proposed site plan for a 26-megawatt data center Thursday night.

Two commissioners abstained from voting.

The commission had postponed voting three times over three meetings as it sought further civil engineering, water usage and sound studies from the developer.

“I was shocked. I really was not sure which way it was gonna go because I just think a lot of people can be talked into things, and I don’t think the AI boom is gonna be quite as big as they’re trying to hype it up and sell us to be,” resident Peyton Barker told 7 News Detroit.

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Phoenix MacGregor said, “It means that there are people in this city, on the council and on the commission that listened to the people. They listened to the people. They have a heart and they know that this was wrong and they were able to change their minds, and that’s powerful to me.”

Before the vote, a representative for the developer, Solstice Data, addressed the planning commission.

“We’ve heard the public concerns. We've heard your concerns," David Gibson, senior vice president of Solstice Data, said.

Previous coverage: Allen Park data center decision postponed for third time amid resident concerns

Allen Park data center decision postponed for third time amid resident concerns

He said the developer hoped to submit all of the necessary information to the board by Aug. 6. However, many residents believe the developer had long enough.

"It's either that the information doesn't exist or the information doesn't show what the board is looking for," resident Nico Ayala told 7 News Detroit.

Related video: Lyon Township residents push back on data center as developer threatens lawsuit

Lyon Township residents push back on data center as developer threatens lawsuit

Like residents in other communities across Michigan, Allen Park-area residents continually expressed concerns about potential impacts on the environment and public health.

“At stake is the livelihood of the people,” resident Rebecca Caudill told 7 News Detroit.

Those in attendance count this vote as a win. After the vote, Gibson asked police to escort him out. He left to a chorus of boos.

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Gibson told 7 News Detroit "no comment."

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The city planner said Solstice Data can appeal the site plan denial, and the company would go to the zoning board of appeals to do so.