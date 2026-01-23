LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — As Lyon Township officials and leaders with the California-based company Verrus held a study meeting about a planned data center, residents are continuing to show opposition to the project.

Groups of residents stood in the cold with a clear message about the proposed facility, which would be located south of Grand River Avenue and east of Milford Road.

Watch Demetrios Sanders' video report below:

Lyon Township holds study meeting on data center project, residents protest plan

"We do not want this data center," Sarah Williamson said.

The demonstration preceded an informational meeting between Verrus officials and Lyon Township leaders about the project, which received conditional approval from the township's planning commission in September.

Many residents said they were caught off guard by the approval process.

"By the time everybody heard about it, it was already passed and gone through," Williamson said.

WXYZ

Resident concerns focus on infrastructure impact

Protesters cited multiple concerns about the data center's proximity to homes and its potential impact on local infrastructure.

"I mean, I moved here to have a good life with my children, so I'm very concerned it's going to have a major impact on that," Melisa Noble said.

WXYZ

Noble expressed particular worry about water usage, utility costs and grid reliability.

"It is concerning that we will have more stress on our grid and then if there's more infrastructure built, the cost being pushed onto the residents," Noble said.

Previous coverage: Lyon Township residents blindsided by AI data center approval near homes

Proposed AI data center in Lyon Township draws controversy

Company touts environmental benefits, job creation

Jeff Bladen, head of energy with Verrus, defended the project during the informational meeting, emphasizing the company's focus on sustainability and community benefits.

"Verrus was set up two and a half years ago to design data centers that are cleaner, that are more energy efficient, that are quieter, that are safer, and we want to talk to the community about how we actually do that," Bladen said.

WXYZ

According to Bladen, Project Flex will use 99% less water than legacy data centers and include on-site batteries to reduce stress on the power grid. The project would also create significant employment opportunities.

"Thousands of construction jobs, good union construction jobs, hundreds of permanent jobs once the campus is fully built out," Bladen said.

Construction timeline remains unclear

While the project has conditional approval, Bladen said a construction timeline remains uncertain.

"It's important to make sure we've satisfied all of the requirements of the township before we lay out any specific plans for starting construction," Bladen said.

The Lyon Township supervisor confirmed the meeting served as a learning opportunity for township leaders and emphasized that the project remains dependent on Verrus meeting conditions set by the planning commission.

Related video: Data center deep dive: A look at metro Detroit proposals & why the area is prime for AI developments

A look at local data center proposals & why the area is prime for AI development

Despite the company's assurances, residents vowed to continue their opposition efforts.

"My main hope is that they see we're serious about this and we're not going to back down and we're not going to get tired," Noble said.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

