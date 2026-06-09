Lyon Township residents pack planning meeting to oppose proposed data center project

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of Lyon Township residents turned out to a planning meeting to voice opposition to a proposed six-building data center that would span 1.8 million square feet along Grand River Avenue.

The project, known as Project Flex, would include a utility substation and is being developed by California-based Verrus and local property owner and general contractor Walbridge. The proposed site sits off Grand River Avenue in Lyon Township.

Residents packed the meeting — and spilled outside due to the beyond-capacity building — after Verrus' legal team sent a letter demanding the planning committee make a decision at the June 8 meeting.

"We got to fight this now. Not after it's built," resident Paul LaVoie said.

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LaVoie has lived a quarter mile from the proposed site for 40 years. He has handwritten signs outside his home opposing the project and says it is too close to a school and an airport and does not fit in with the character of the area.

"I just feel like you're going to lose your country living having it down there and listening to it 24/7," LaVoie said. "It's an abomination as far as I'm concerned. Sort of snuck it in and they're trying to shove it down our throats, but nobody wants it."

Previous coverage: Lyon Township residents push back on data center as developer threatens lawsuit

Lyon Township residents push back on data center as developer threatens lawsuit

Resident Leeann Roy lives about 1 mile from the proposed site and has called Lyon Township home for years. She is among many residents voicing opposition to the project.

"It really degrades the quality of life, the value of our homes and really the future of our children," Roy said. "Let's be human centered and do this together instead of having to fight it."

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Community members echoed similar concerns about noise levels, traffic and potential energy rate increases. The developer says the project is within regulation, that impacts will not be significant and that no rate increases are expected for residents.

Project Flex's website says the development is designed to achieve Michigan green-building standards and aligns with sustainability goals. The project website also states that the development plans to provide thousands of construction-related jobs over several years of building and 210 permanent jobs upon completion.

Walbridge shared the following statement with us:

"Walbridge is confident – and our experience with many similar projects has shown – that the data center project will be a positive addition to the Lyon Township community with minimal disruption. Responsible data center development, subject to Michigan’s regulations and guardrails, can help to fund or accelerate improvements that benefit residents, including lasting job opportunities across sectors. Walbridge remains committed to pursuing this important project, which will generate millions in tax revenue while using significantly less water than previous generations of data centers and generating no more noise than your standard office building."

Related Story: Lyon Township holds study meeting on data center project, residents protest plan

Lyon Township holds study meeting on data center project, residents protest plan

The township board says a decision was never planned for the June 8 meeting and that it has several weeks to review before the next course of action is taken.

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