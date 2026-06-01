LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Lyon Township, Michigan, are pushing back against a proposed 1.8 million-square-foot data center, even as the developer behind the project warns it will pursue legal action if the township continues to delay approval.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Lyon Township residents push back on data center as developer threatens lawsuit

The project, known as Project Flex, is being developed by Verrus with Walbridge serving as the general contractor. On May 27, attorney Benjamin E. Bayram of Dykema Gossett, representing Verrus, submitted a Final Site Plan response letter arguing the project meets all applicable township codes, zoning ordinances, and Planning Commission conditions since its initial September 8, 2025, approval.

The letter warns that if approval is further delayed, Verrus will pursue legal action, including injunctions and damages under Michigan and federal law.

Residents planned to gather Monday night to urge the Board of Trustees to reject the project during public comment, though Project Flex was not on the agenda.

“The goal is to articulate in several different ways the very strong legal standing that the township has to reject moving forward with granting formal approval of the project flex plans," Craig Kreutzberg, spokesperson with No Data Center Lyon Township, said.

Related Story: Lyon Township holds study meeting on data center project, residents protest plan

Lyon Township holds study meeting on data center project, residents protest plan

Residents say the project has failed to meet conditions, including completing a sound study, addressing stormwater and drainage problems, and clarifying utility and lighting plans. Those living nearby also worry about the project's proximity to a local elementary school, impacts on property values, rising utility costs, strain on the local water supply, and health and environmental risks.

Kreutzberg said the group views the attorney's letter as a warning.

"Obviously, if they're using such strong language and rhetoric, it means that the things that we have been doing have been having the impact that we want them to have. That's very encouraging, the other side of it is we need to take these threats very seriously," Kreutzberg said.

WXYZ Craig Kreutzberg

Lyon Township resident Erika Schott said she and her husband chose the community to raise their children, and the proposed development hits close to home.

"This is literally in the heart of our community. It's not on the outskirts. It's not in some farmland. This is literally behind my children's school and at the end of street," Schott said.

WXYZ Erika Schott

Fellow resident Melisa Noble said she is frustrated by what she describes as a lack of transparency from the developer and the compliance with township ordinances.

"They keep gaslighting us and refusing to provide that information and now they're threatening to sue and that's very frustrating. Why tell us that you are going to be a good neighbor and do everything that you can do to meet all of the requirements but then refuse to give us any evidence of that," Noble said.

Verrus' attorney argued in the letter that the project includes several community-friendly design measures, including a closed-loop cooling system that reduces water use by approximately 99% compared to conventional systems, battery energy storage in place of diesel generators to reduce emissions and noise, setbacks and landscaping that exceed required standards, and a load management system validated by the National Lab of the Rockies to ease grid strain.

FULL COVERAGE: DATA CENTER DEBATE IN SE MICHIGAN

The letter also contends that Project Flex falls within I-1 and I-2 industrial zoning, where data centers are permitted by right under Michigan law, requiring only technical compliance review. Bayram argues the township's continued requests for additional submissions and new review issues go beyond the scope of site plan approval under ordinance definitions.

The Lyon Township Board of Trustees denied an easement for a stormwater project requested by the developers.

The Planning Commission's next meeting is scheduled for June 8. Verrus' attorney indicated the company expects its application to be formally acted on by that date.

Related Story: Proposed AI data center in Lyon Township draws controversy

Proposed AI data center in Lyon Township draws controversy

Verrus and Walbridge did not return requests for comment. The township confirmed Project Flex's final plans are under review.

Schott said residents are not backing down regardless of what happens next.

"The fight is not over, no matter what happens tonight or in the following months. Even if the township does give approval, the fight is not over," Schott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

