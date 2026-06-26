Oakland University board votes to advance campus data center project to due diligence phase

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University's board of trustees has voted to move a proposed campus data center project into a due diligence phase, as students and former students raise health and environmental concerns.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Oakland University advances campus data center to due diligence phase

The vote marks a significant step forward after nearly a year of consideration. The next phase will include an environmental study for an area near Lot 37 on campus.

The project, proposed by Fairmount Properties, would be built and operated at no added cost to the university, according to school officials.

"Fairmount Property is responsible for building and rental of the facility," Amy Banes Berceli said.

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Banes Berceli, vice provost at Oakland University, said the project would deliver significant research infrastructure, but at a fraction of the scale of larger data centers — roughly 2% of the size.

"A hyperscaler is using about 50 times more power than what we are anticipating needing here. The size scale is not even on the same planet," Banes Berceli said.

She said the site would also include space sub-leased to industry partners, who could collaborate with Oakland University, generate revenue, and create student internship opportunities.

Students on campus expressed mixed views on the proposal.

"I don't really feel like the university really needs it," Kevin Thompson said.

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"It could be useful if the college is able to connect with industry partners that want to use it, and in turn connect them with students. The whole point is for the students to get a job," Kevin Hartwell said.

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Former student Janie Bailey raised concerns about the project's potential environmental impact.

"It definitely negatively impacts wildlife because of noise and pollution," Bailey said.

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Other students also pointed to concerns about the project's byproducts.

"The byproducts of a data center. Environment. Water usage and electric usage," Thompson said.

Oakland University said the proposed site is farther from a Native American heritage site than another location previously considered. School officials said hard data is still needed to ensure infrastructure and environmental questions are answered.

The university says it is still potentially 18 to 24 months away from breaking ground.

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