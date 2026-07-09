SALINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Saline Township Board of Trustees delayed a vote on a proposed tax abatement for Oracle's nearly $44 billion data center project after residents packed a meeting Wednesday to voice their opposition.

The board asked for additional time to consider the concerns raised before making a decision. Trustees are expected to vote on the matter July 14.

Watch Megan Lee's video report below:

Saline Township board delays vote on Oracle tax abatement after residents voice concerns

According to the township attorney, the trustees must vote by July 18.

Oracle is requesting a 12-year abatement that would reduce the company's real and personal property taxes by 50%.

Watch our coverage ahead of the vote below:

Saline Township to vote on 12-year tax break for Oracle's $43B data center project

Tom Hammond, Saline Township's supervisor, acknowledged the tension surrounding the project.

"It's unfortunate, but I think there are going to be a lot of things, one thing after another," Hammond said.

The data center project is already underway in Saline Township. Residents like Jack Foley, who has lived in the area since 1973, want it stopped entirely.

"The whole project should be stopped," Foley said.

WXYZ Jack Foley

Fellow resident Tim Bruno was more direct in his opposition.

"We don't want you, we don't want your money. Get the f*** out of our town," Bruno said.

WXYZ Tim Bruno, Saline Twp Resident

Oracle sent us a statement in regards to the abatement request:

“Oracle is excited to grow in Michigan, a longtime powerhouse in manufacturing with a strong union workforce, and now a national leader in AI. The project is anticipated to generate billions of dollars of tax revenues, averaging more than $150 million per year for the better part of two decades, including tax revenue for Saline Township that will be roughly more than 2,000 times what it would have received had this remained farmland. We look forward to partnering with state and local leaders as we build in Michigan, fuel economic growth, create jobs, and deliver lasting benefits for the local community.”

Previous coverage: OpenAI CEO speaks on new data center in Saline Township

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks on new data center 'The Barn' in Saline Township

One resident pushed back on the abatement request itself.

"I am astounded that they have the nerve to ask for a tax abatement," the resident said.

Township attorney Fred Lucas said the abatement request is not a surprise. He said Oracle included it as a condition in a consent judgment signed and agreed upon in October.

"That was one of the conditions in the lawsuit, talks about them applying for the abatement and the obligation of the township to support that abatement request," Lucas said.

WXYZ

Alan Greene, an attorney for Oracle, said the terms are clearly defined.

"The consent judgment specifically says 12 years. It's very specific in that regard. There's no issue here about do it for a year and let them go away and sue you or something like that," Greene said.

The board is scheduled to take up the vote again July 14.

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