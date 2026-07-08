SALINE TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Saline Township officials are set to vote Wednesday evening on whether Oracle should receive a 12-year tax abatement for a data center project now estimated to cost more than $43 billion.

Watch Tiarra Braddock's video report:

Saline Township to vote on 12-year tax break for Oracle's $43B data center project

The tech company is asking for a 50% reduction in real and personal property taxes. Supporters say the data center would pour money into the region and help position Michigan as a leader in AI technology, but some community members say a company of this size should not need tax incentives.

The township's attorney said Oracle's request is not unique — it is part of a common state program used to attract large industrial and technology developments. The tax abatement would temporarily reduce some property taxes in exchange for the company making a major investment in the area.

Saline Township resident Kathryn Haushalter said she opposes the abatement.

"It doesn't seem logical that this billion-dollar project, multi-billion dollar project now is going to get a break and the regular people surrounding this project that are already going to have to deal with pollution, rising power costs… we get no break," said Haushalter.

WXYZ Kathryn Haushalter

Haushalter said she hopes the trustees vote no.

"I do believe that they should vote no to send a message and let the chips fall where they may," said Haushalter.

Fellow Saline Township resident Jordan Kleinsmith said he is also holding out hope that the data center won't be completed.

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"The best case scenario, they don't get their abatement, they pull out and they go away," said Kleinsmith.

Kleinsmith said he wants to see the community continue to apply pressure.

"We would like to see continued pressure from the community," said Kleinsmith.

WXYZ Jordan Kleinsmith

Oracle sent us this statement in regards to the abatement request:

“Oracle is excited to grow in Michigan, a longtime powerhouse in manufacturing with a strong union workforce, and now a national leader in AI. The project is anticipated to generate billions of dollars of tax revenues, averaging more than $150 million per year for the better part of two decades, including tax revenue for Saline Township that will be roughly more than 2,000 times what it would have received had this remained farmland. We look forward to partnering with state and local leaders as we build in Michigan, fuel economic growth, create jobs, and deliver lasting benefits for the local community.” Oracle Spokesperson

The Board of Trustees meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m.

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