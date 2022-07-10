Daughter of Southfield woman killed in a murder-suicide: 'I'm not surprised'

Rochelle Davis describes her mother, Patrese Sayas as her best friend and a devoted grandmother to her two boys. They spoke every day, so when she hadn’t heard from her mom in four days, she was worried.

“I knew something was wrong,” says Davis, who then asked Southfield police to do a welfare check, but they declined. Desperate for answers Davis, broke into her mother's home on Avon street In Southfield.

“I walked in, I saw her just out of the corner of my eye laying there and her arm dangling to the floor,” says Davis.

Southfield police originally concluded the 63-year-old died of natural causes, but her daughter knew different.

“I told them he killed her,” says Davis

"He" is Sayas’s husband and Davis’s stepfather, Gregg McIntosh. The Oakland County Medical examiner determined Sayas had bullet fragments in her skull. One day later on July 8th, McIntosh’s body was found in a parking structure at DMC, having died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Based on a parking stub, police believe the murder-suicide happened on July 4th. Davis says the location of McIntosh’s discovery was intentional because Sayas was a nurse at DMC for 35 years.

“To go and take her car and park it at her job... is it a last laugh?” says Davis.

Although Davis says she never saw her mother being abused, she says McIntosh was aggressive towards her growing up and she knew he was capable of evil.

“Right now I'm going through the anger wave, because I'm not surprised.”