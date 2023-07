(WXYZ) — Legendary comedian Dave Chappelle is going out on tour this fall and will stop in Detroit in September.

On Tuesday, the tour was announced with a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. with a presale happening on Wednesday.

Chapelle has won five Emmy Awards and was honored with the 2019 Mark Twain for American Humor.