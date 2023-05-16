Watch Now
Dave LewAllen receives Lifetime Achievement award from SPJ

The Society of Professional Journalists honored some of the best in the news business Monday night including recently retired 7 Action News anchor Dave LewAllen.
Posted at 10:47 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 23:42:22-04

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Society of Professional Journalists honored some of the best in the news business Monday night including recently retired 7 Action News anchor Dave LewAllen.

Hundreds gathered in Troy for the annual banquet to highlight outstanding reporting in the past year.

SPJ honored someone near and dear to us at Broadcast House, paying tribute to LewAllen with a Lifetime Achievement award. LewAllen retired from Channel 7 in April.

“What an honor to be recognized by this organization for a career in journalism. I mean, it doesn’t get much better than this,” LewAllen said. “And to see the list of others over the years who’ve received this recognition, it is really humbling.”

SPJ awarded two $2,500 scholarships to help pave the way for the next generation of journalists.

