Day 2 of Dee Warner murder trial begins Friday in Lenawee County

(WXYZ) — The trial for Dale Warner, a Lenawee County man charged in connection with the murder of his wife, Dee, back in 2021, resumes on Tuesday for day two.

During the first day, prosecutors and the defense gave their opening statements, and four people took the stand. We'll be updating this with the latest testimony as the trial continues on Friday.

Those were two of Dee's daughters, an esthetician and a longtime friend of Dee.

The trial is a long time coming for Dee's family. Her brother, Gregg, tells me Dee's loved ones are bracing to hear evidence and see the defendant, Dale, once again.

"It’s been nearly five years and you know it’s been a long battle, but we’re very grateful that we’re there," Gregg Hardy, Dee's brother, told us.

Hardy and the rest of Dee's family have filled the courtroom.

"I have been anticipating the opportunity to hear how you defend the indefensible," Hardy said. "There’s no question, some of it is going to be gruesome, it’s certainly going to be agonizing and play hour by Hour on your emotions."

Dale was bound over for trial before investigators found Dee's remains sealed in an ammonia tank on Dale's property in 2024, over three years after she went missing.

