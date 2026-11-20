ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — During day four of Deandre Booker's murder trial, the prosecution played surveillance footage showing him and Ashely Elkins the day of her disappearance.

Booker, 33, is accused of killing Elkins who was his ex-girlfriend. Her body has never been found.

The prosecution played surveillance video of Ashley Elkins driving into Booker's Roseville apartment complex and showed her getting out of the vehicle to pay him a visit.

It was January 2, 2025, just before 8 a.m.

Day 4 in Deandre Booker murder trial: Video shows suspect pushing cart to dumpster, landfill search

More surveillance video, captured about 15 hours later, showed a person retrieving a shopping cart from the shopping plaza next to the apartment complex.

Hours after that, that person is seen pushing the cart with something inside.

The prosecution asked the detective, “Are you able to tell from that video if there’s something inside the shopping cart?"

Detective Patrick Taylor replied, "Yes."

The prosecutor followed up, "Are you able to tell what it is?"

"No," Taylor said.

Video tracks the person and the cart’s movement through the parking lot and around to a dumpster.

Detective Taylor pointed, "And right here, you see that figure appear again right here with the shopping cart, walking up to the side of the dumpster."

A landfill was later searched for Elkins remains, but the search turned up empty.

Booker had also been recorded at various points on surveillance with bags and a big screen TV box he took to the dumpster.

A crime scene technician testified to recovering a rusted bullet fragment, an earring and a clump of hair from a tub drain in Booker’s apartment.

The defense questioned whether the tech personally tested those items to see if they’re connected to a crime.

Booker's defense attorney asked the crime scene tech, “Do you know if that was actually sent out to be tested by, to either the Michigan State Police or to the medical examiner?"

The tech replied, "Like I stated before, I’m not notified if it’s sent out.”

The investigation led to detectives to Flint where they say Booker may have visited an ex-girlfriend. In her bedroom, they found and examined a jacket he left behind.

Detective Taylor said, "I noticed a dark color. What appear to me to blood. It was reddish, dark reddish in color."