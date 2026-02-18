Day 4 of Dee Warner murder trial set to begin on Wednesday morning

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The trial for Dale Warner, a Lenawee County man charged in connection with the murder of his wife, Dee, back in 2021, is set to resume on Wednesday. It's the fourth day of proceedings.

Yesterday in court, a video was played showing law enforcement interviewing Dale Warner in the days after his wife's disappearance.

See the full interview with police, and our coverage from Day Three

Video of 2021 police interview with Dale Warner played in Dee Warner murder trial

Here's what happened on day 3 of the Dee Warner murder trial

Dale Warner was bound over for trial before investigators found Dee's remains sealed in an ammonia tank on Dale's property in 2024, over three years after she went missing.

We will provide updates of Day Four in court — on-air, and online — once the trial starts back up at 9 a.m.

